Erik ten Hag furious at Diogo Dalot red card but happy with draw

Manchester United eased the pressure on their under-fire manager, Erik ten Hag, as they fought hard for a goalless draw against in-form Liverpool.

The Anfield side was certainly below par but the Dutchman’s team responded well with a resolute defensive effort to keep out the home side. More impressive, considering the long list of injuries that the Red Devils have been suffering.

There have been claims that the manager has lost the players but it would be hard to defend such an argument based on this evening’s display, as Scott McTominay also alluded to in his comments.

What United lacked in quality going forward, they made up for with effort and grit despite the occasional hairy moment.

Speaking to the BBC’s Match of the Day, Erik ten Hag was obviously complimentary of his side’s display.

“Performances as very good from our side and the gameplan went very good. The players were brilliant”.

The former Ajax coach bemoaned the team’s lack of attacking threat. He claimed, “only criticism, in possession we could have hurt them more. If we scored with the two opportunities we could have won the game”.

Ten Hag was left in equal measure perplexed and furious at a red card that could have undone all his team’s hard work. The manager took exception to Diogo Dalot’s red card at the end of the game.

“If I say something about that….well I´ll leave it. Maybe you can do it (say something about it).

Clearly, the Dutchman was unimpressed with Michael Oliver.

On a more positive note, the manager praised the performance of starlet, Kobbie Mainoo.

“He has calm and composure. His greatest quality is his analysis of the game, but he is good physically.”

Ten Hag also defended his team’s less-than-offensive style by praising the opposition’s attacking threat.

The former Ajax coach complimented the Merseysiders by claiming, “they are a very good team, a very good attacking team and a lot of movement. You have to defend very disciplined and it is a big compliment to the team how they did-the spirit, the passion and the desire was there”.

The Dutch manager went on to try galvanise his squad into using this performance as a stepping stone for the rest of the season.

“We knew that beforehand that last year we beat them twice but we lost-and it was a big loss. Of course, you want to take revenge. We have a good squad, a good team and we can make something out of this season”.

The Old Trafford side travel to East London next week, to take on West Ham, hoping to build on an impressive result.