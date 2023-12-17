Gary Neville warns Man United will get “killed” by Liverpool if Erik ten Hag doesn’t change his approach



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned his former side that they will absolutely get beaten by Liverpool at Anfield unless they change their approach and prioritise being more solid.

Erik ten Hag has an extremely poor record when United have had to go away to grounds in big games.

Last season, the Red Devils were beaten 7-0 at Anfield. This time, the Merseyside outfit are arguably in better form and are more confident.

Heading into the game, Liverpool lead the Premier League standings and are 10 points clear of United.

Ten Hag’s man-marking system has come under intense criticism this term. In instances, it has left the midfield exposed and led to the defenders coming under heavy pressure from rival players.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Daily Mail), Neville explained that United cannot afford to be imbalanced in the middle of the park against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The eight-time Premier League winner said, “‘In these big games away from home, he’s continued to play that same type of football. I think that for today, he sends them out in the same style, same way of playing the man to man marking open in midfield. They’ll get killed.”

“I think he’s got a big responsibility to put them out there today in the shape that gives them a chance. To me it is a 5-4-1 or a 4-5-1. That’s very solid.”

“I think Jose Mourinho’s done that here. I think Lous Van Gaal had brilliant performances which were very different, keeping possession. Ole won big games, at times Ten Hag has not demonstrated that he will change in any single game to try and hopefully cover up the weaknesses and vulnerabilities that they have. He has to do something different here today.”

Legendary United captain Roy Keane seemed to agree with Neville. He added that the 20-time English champions are hard to play against and that is their main issue.

According to Keane, “‘I think you’d be insulted as a player. You can have an off day, you can have a difficult few months and talk about confidence, but when every team that comes up against Man United find it very easy…”

He pointed out that due to United’s woeful form and their injuries, he expects Liverpool to certainly score at least two goals

