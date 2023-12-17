Going back to last season’s model helped Man United against Liverpool



Manchester United produced a gritty performance as they held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts were not too convincing themselves, not testing Andre Onana too much but manager Erik ten Hag will be pleased that his time showed spirit during an away performance for probably the first time this season.

The 20-time English league champions even had a couple of chances through Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to nick it, but they couldn’t capitalise.

Compact midfield

The match showed where the Dutchman has gone wrong in previous games and how simply replicating what he did last season can produce better results.

Last season, the Red Devils were always compact at the centre of the park while preferring counterattacks through their pacey forward line.

This season, the manager has tried to pinch the ball higher up and hence he has left very little cover at the back, resulting in the opposition having lots of space to counter.

Against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, despite not playing particularly well, the midfield remained compact thereby allowing very little space for the Liverpool players to play through the middle.

Playing Scott McTominay as an out-and-out attacking midfielder ensured there was no confusion as to who would drop and who would stay up while Kobbie Mainoo produced yet another fine display.

Varane shows his class

The manager has also been proven wrong with his decision to not play Raphael Varane during this difficult run for the team citing tactical reasons.

He is a far more secure defender than the previous incumbents and he always remained calm under pressure and showed why he should start whenever he is fit.

There have been reports that the manager wants to cut the former Real Madrid star loose as early as January but based on how much of an improvement he is over United’s other options, it is clear that he remains the club’s best defender when fit.

Moving forward, Ten Hag should try and play his players in their natural positions and try and stick to basics, at least till the injury problems clear up at the club.