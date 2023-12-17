How Andre Onana’s unusual technique is causing havoc among Manchester United’s defence

Andre Onana has faced a challenging start since joining Manchester United from Inter Milan.

His transfer, valued at €51 million, was a significant move by Erik ten Hag, aiming to enhance United’s gameplay. However, Onana’s journey in the renowned English club has not been smooth sailing.

Initially seen as a critical component in Ten Hag’s strategy to make United a formidable transition team, Onana’s performance has raised concerns.

Despite his impressive track record at Ajax under Ten Hag, his adaptation to the Premier League has been less than ideal. Injuries to key defenders like Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, coupled with Casemiro’s absence in midfield, have further complicated United’s defensive structure, impacting Onana’s play.

The Athletic have analysed a significant issue with Onana’s goalkeeping.

His wider stance and unique method of diving, although effective at Ajax, have not translated well in the Premier League.

This, combined with a slight dip in his athletic performance, has led to Onana parrying shots into dangerous areas, a problem highlighted in recent matches against teams like Everton and Luton Town.

These parries have often resulted in additional goal-scoring opportunities for the opposition, posing a risk to United’s defence.

Despite these challenges, statistical data indicates that Onana is still a valuable asset. His save percentage ranks high in the Premier League, demonstrating his capability as a shot-stopper. However, his performance in the Champions League tells a different story, with mistakes leading to additional goals against United.

Comparing his current season with his time at Inter Milan, there’s a noticeable change in how Onana deals with shots. His percentage of parries into danger zones has increased since his move to England. Moreover, United’s fluctuating defensive lineup struggles to adapt to Onana’s style, often failing to clear the rebounds effectively.

The key question remains: Can Onana adjust and flourish under Ten Hag’s system, or will the pressure of the Premier League prove too challenging?

With time being a luxury not often afforded at United, Onana’s future at the club, though backed by Ten Hag, remains uncertain.

