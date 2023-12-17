“I am not happy”: Andre Onana addresses his calamitous form for Manchester United



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has insisted he is not happy with his performances so far for the club.

Onana arrived in the summer from Inter Milan after Erik ten Hag saw it fit to part ways with David de Gea. The Dutchman wanted a shot-stopper who better suited his brand of football.

However, to say the Cameroonian has had a tough start to life at Old Trafford would be an understatement.

He has made some very high-profile errors, especially in the Champions League. United were dumped from the competition last week after losing to Bayern Munich.

Onana has also come under intense criticism and scrutiny for his awkward saving and diving technique.

Ahead of his side’s clash vs. Liverpool at Anfield, the 27-year-old sat down with Sky Sports and expressed confidence that he has what it takes to get back to his best and show the form that earned him a move to United.

Onana said, “If I have to speak about my season so far for Manchester United, I am not happy because I know I can do much much better, I’ve done it and I know I will do it better than what is happening now.”

“We are not facing a good moment. I hope things will change as soon as possible. But listen, you want to tell me in six months the best goalkeeper in the Champions League last season can become the worst in the world? Nah.”

“Everything is temporary. I know it’ll be alright. If not today, it will be tomorrow, if not tomorrow, the day after tomorrow.”

Onana also weighed in on Ten Hag’s precarious situation at United ahead of the club’s Anfield trip.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that should the Red Devils be beaten badly, there would be greater pressure on the manager.

Onana seemed to rubbish such insinuations and pointed out that Ten Hag is a good manager who works well and communicates well with his players.

The shot-stopper also referenced the good work done by the 53-year-old coach while in the Netherlands with Ajax.

