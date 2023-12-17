“I felt nothing!”: Defiant Andre Onana gives verdict on Anfield atmosphere after draw vs. Liverpool



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has claimed that he was not at all fazed by Liverpool’s home support during the match in Merseyside.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool had the most chances to score but United were very compact and resolute in their defending which frustrated Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Onana came up with a number of big saves and overall, the Cameroonian was impressive throughout the time he was on the pitch.

After the final whistle, he spoke to MUTV and gave his thoughts on United’s performance on hostile territory.

When asked about the atmosphere at Anfield, the goalkeeper bullishly said, “I felt nothing.”

He added, “Not bad. Could be better. We came here to win we are Manchester United. We didn’t get the result we wanted. We have to try to win every game.”

On whether that was one of his best displays since arriving in England, Onana said, “No. Most important thing is not the clean sheet, the most important thing is the three points. If you have a clean sheet its nice but its not about that its about the team.”

He further stated, “We wanted them to press us. I like the high intensity, I made sure I make the right choices. That’s why when they give me the ball I look at Jonny, Rapha and Mainoo.”

“So my midfielder moves in so I have to pick the right choice.”

“I have to see if one centre-back from their team goes to my midfielder so I have to recognise this situation as soon as possible. There are many things I have to try to scan before they give me the ball. It’s not easy with high pressure from Salah for example.”

He pointed out that he is used to the pressure of playing in big games and the criticism that comes when things don’t go well.

