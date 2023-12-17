Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were more dominant in 0-0 Anfield draw vs. Man United than last term’s 7-0 result



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has indicated that his players were more dominant in their 0-0 draw vs. Manchester United at Anfield in comparison to last season’s 7-0 result.

The two sides played out a goalless draw on Sunday.

Liverpool had the better chances to score but United were defensively solid and firm at the back.

Andre Onana came up with a number of top saves. He was aided by the likes of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat who were also very impressive.

After the final whistle, Klopp spoke to Sky Sports and gave his verdict on the match.

The German coach explained that United were undoubtedly the team most pleased with the result and expressed his disappointment with how events unfolded.

Klopp said, “I saw a lot of good things, the one thing I don’t like is the result. We should have scored. We were in a rush in moments but I liked a lot the intensity of the game and the start to the game. Everyone saw what we wanted, our counter-pressing was good as a group and we didn’t let them out.”

“I can’t remember such a dominant performance against Man United – even the 7-0 they were more in the game. Now it’s 0-0 they probably feel slightly better than us. But we take the point and keep going.”

“It was the type of game I expected. If we play like this it is difficult for the opposite team to get out of their own half and the way United defending was clean with a lot of passion.”

Klopp explained that if one outfit had managed to score, then the game could have probably opened up, but the Red Devils “threw everything” into it to make sure it was ultimately a goalless affair.

The Liverpool manager also opened up on the majority of pundits suggesting before the game that Liverpool were the heavy favourites and United had no chance at Anfield.

Klopp insisted, “I think you overestimate your influence – we couldn’t be bothered what you say. It has nothing to do with what happens, we knew it would be difficult.”

“What everyone says only helps United. Why should we listen to that? They were fired up and I can’t remember a game where they turn up with a white flag – it doesn’t happen.”

"I can't remember such a dominant against Man United, even the 7-0 they were more in the game" Jurgen Klopp says he's not happy with the result against Manchester United 😕 pic.twitter.com/mnrjsQVbpD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

Klopp admitted that United did well to frustrate his players before urging everyone to forget the result and turn their attention to upcoming fixtures.

