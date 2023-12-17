Kobbie Mainoo oozes class as Manchester United grab crucial point vs. Liverpool at Anfield



Manchester United managed to hold on at Anfield as they played out a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.

Liverpool had plenty of the chances but United’s defensive solidity proved resolute and compact enough to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

United had just one shot on target from their total six cracks at goal.

Their bitter rivals registered 34 shots, with eight of these requiring Andre Onana to intervene immediately.

The Red Devils only had a 31% share of the ball to Liverpool’s 69%.

United put together 283 passes with a pass accuracy of 70%. In comparison, Jurgen Klopp’s men strung 600 passes with a success rate of 83%.

While the back four and Onana will get the praise and rightly so, one of United’s other better performers was Kobbie Mainoo.

The youngster started in a midfield trio also consisting of Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay and he didn’t disappoint.

Before being taken off in the dying embers of the match at Anfield, Mainoo had an impressive pass accuracy of 89% to his name.

He was superb and mature in his defensive responsibilities.

Mainoo won four of the ground duels he delved into. He won three tackles and also came up with three hugely important blocks.

The 18-year-old tried to find his teammates with two long ball attempts and he was successful on both occasions.

The English midfielder made one interception and one clearance.

Mainoo’s performance becomes even more fantastic considering he played most of the game while on a yellow card he was shown by Michael Oliver very early on.

When substituted. he received a pat on the back from Erik ten Hag and his assistant Mitchel van der Gaag. The sky is certainly the limit for young Mainoo.

