Liverpool release statement “utterly condemning” damage caused to Man United’s team bus



Liverpool have released a statement condemning the damage caused to Manchester United’s team bus before the two sides kicked off at Anfield.

Before the game, a video appeared on social media which showed a hand holding a glass bottle outside the stadium.

The word “go” was yelled before the bottle was hurled at the United team bus that was transporting the United players.

Simon Peach reported that the bottle smashed part of a window on the upper deck.

The United vs. Liverpool clash ended up in a 0-0 draw – a big point for the Red Devils who were widely expected to be at the end of a battering based on their poor form so far this season.

The Merseyside outfit fashioned a number of chances but couldn’t make any of them stick.

Erik ten Hag’s men were defensively resolute and held firm.

Liverpool addressed the ugly incident via a statement after the game and indicated they would take action against any supporter found culpable.

“Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon.”

“We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police to fully investigate and identify those responsible.”

“Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process.”

The BBC notes that this is not the first time an opposition team bus has been pelted by objects at an away ground.

In 2018, Manchester City’s bus was attacked while heading to Anfield for a Champions League match against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side labelled the incident “totally unacceptable.”

Liverpool were also previously subjected to the same thing. In April this year, their bus was attacked while making its way from the Etihad Stadium.

