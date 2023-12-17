Home » Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings

by Vatsal Gupta
written by Vatsal Gupta


Manchester United drew against Liverpool 0-0 at Anfield this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 6- A good save from Van Dijk’s header but didn’t really look convincing with the ball at his feet. It always feels like a mistake is coming but it didn’t in this game.

Diogo Dalot 7- Didn’t get to do much in attack but handled Diaz well in a disciplined display. Was inexplicably sent off by Michael Oliver.

Jonny Evans 7- Rolling back the years with a composed defensive display. Wasn’t really tested on his pace by Darwin Nunez or any other Liverpool forward.

Raphael Varane 8- Where was he when United’s Champions League campaign was falling apart?! Proactive defending with great organisational skills paved the way for a surprisingly sturdy United display.

Luke Shaw 7- It was a departure from the usual role for Shaw as it was defence first. Up against Mohamed Salah, he remained switched on throughout.

Kobbie Mainoo 7.5- Was having another encouraging game before he was booked and walked on ice for the rest of it. He’s ready for this level.

Sofyan Amrabat 4- Just doesn’t look suited to the pace of a Premier League game, especially one as intense as this one. Hurried off the ball quite a few times when United needed a calming presence.

Antony 5- Tried the audacious flick far too many times when simply retaining possession would do the trick. Not cut out for this level of game talent-wise. Worked hard in defence which probably saved him from being subbed early.

Scott McTominay 4- Played as the No 10 but has no qualities which a No 10 should. Lacked the on-ball skills to create chances or retain possession in a frantic game.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Looked too eager to go down in the face of little to no contact when staying up could have given a better chance to United.

Rasmus Hojlund 5- It’s hard to judge Hojlund when the team barely gets on the ball. Was on the periphery throughout and his tenure at his dream club is turning into a nightmare in this dysfunctional team.

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford 6- Didn’t really have much to work with as Liverpool dominated the ball late on but won a couple of free kicks to relieve the pressure.

Facundo Pellistri 6- Not much impact but did well on the odd occasion to drag United upward when he had the ball.

Hannibal 6- Combative and enterprising in his small cameo.

Manager Erik ten Hag 7- He needed a response from his players after a tough week and he got it in the most difficult game. Tactics might be an issue, player talent too, but the manager definitely hasn’t lost the dressing room.

