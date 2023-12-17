Match Report: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Liverpool were eager to get the game off to a quick start, bursting forward only for Diogo Dalot to put the ball out for a corner.

Following a careless foul, the hosts were handed a free kick, with Konstantinos Tsimikas swinging the cross into a threatening position.

While Andre Onana failed to catch the ball, Sofyan Amrabat was perfectly placed to clear the ball out of danger barely metres from the goal line.

Four minutes in, Liverpool were on the break yet again, with Jonny Evans cutting out a threatening pass from Dominik Szoboszlai

to Darwin Nunez.

In Man United’s first attack of the night, Antony was able to get a cross under control, bringing the ball to the edge of the box and shooting only to be blocked by Tsimikas.

On the 15-minute mark, Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a cross to the far post where Darwin Nunez lay in wait. Ultimately, Nunez was unable to make decent contact with the ball, allowing United to breathe a sigh of relief as the scores stayed level.

In the minutes that followed, United remained under constant pressure, unable to get the ball out of their defensive third.

20 minutes in, Nunez received a yellow card for a deliberate body check on Jonny Evans. While Evans remained grounded for a few seconds, he was able to rise to his feet and continue with the game.

Kobbie Mainoo received a yellow card in the 26th minute for a careless slide tackle on Wataru Endo.

Two minutes later, Virgil van Dijk fired in a header from close range that Onana managed to tip over the bar.

Fortunately for Onana, he was standing in the exact spot he needed to be to dispose of a rapid shot that would otherwise have proven challenging to handle.

Sofyan Amrabat was given a yellow card after he brought down Luis Diaz while jockeying for possession.

This reckless challenge by Amrabat now leaves both of United’s holding midfielders on a yellow card.

Four minutes before the breaking Mohamed Salah, who had so far been reserved all game, let rip a shot from distance that ricocheted off Evans’ leg.

Fortunately for United, Onana managed to successfully track the trajectory of the ball to make a convincing catch.

On the stroke of half-time, Endo brought down Amrabat on the edge of the box, earning a yellow card and handing United a free kick in an opportune position. In what was the last act of the half, Diogo Dalot blasted the ball far wide, bringing an end to a half that went better than expected for the struggling visitors.

A minute after the restart, Liverpool came close to scoring, with Salah laying the ball off to Alexander-Arnold who fired his shot into the side netting.

United’s first attack of the half came nine minutes in, when a threatening pass from Mainoo was cut out just before it reached the feet of striker Rasmus Hojlund.

63 minutes in, the home side began dominating proceedings yet again, with Salah taking a long-range shot that Onana rose to catch.

Three minutes later, Salah laid off the ball to Alexander-Arnold, whose far-range effort caught United off guard, barely skimming past the left post.

A minute later Hojlund got his first clear goalscoring opportunity upon receiving a through ball from McTominay following a quick switch of play from Antony. Unfortunately, his shot was directed straight at Liverpool keeper Alisson, who managed to get rid of the danger.

Following a Liverpool counter, McTominay got the ball out to Antony, who charged down the right flank. While the Brazilian passed back to McTominay once he found space in the centre, United’s captain for the day sent his shot out wide, wasting a lucrative scoring opportunity.

With 19 minutes of regular time to go, Marcus Rashford came on for Alejandro Garnacho, adding some fresh energy to the left wing.

75 minutes in Nunez twisted past Amrabat, Evans, and Varane to cut into the box. While he went down after being dispossessed, the referee confirmed that no penalty would be awarded following a quick VAR check.

With nine minutes to go, Mainoo was replaced by Hannibal Mejbri while Antony made way for Facundo Pellistri.

On a quick Liverpool counter, Cody Gakpo took a shot from distance that was deflected out for a corner.

While United cleated the ball, the home team retained possession, with Curtis Jones shooting wide.

Although Liverpool called for a penalty after Shaw’s arm brushed the ball in the box, VAR determined that the ball made contact with his arm while in a natural position, meaning that no penalty would be awarded.

Moments later, Salah threaded a ball on the right through to Joe Gomez, whose shot flew into the side netting.

United would need to remain on high alert to prevent their bitter rivals from grabbing a late lead.

Three minutes from time, Shaw dove into a reckless sliding challenge, taking out the legs of Ibrahima Konaté. Fortunately for Shaw, the referee decided that the foul was only deserving of a yellow card.

The officials announced five minutes of stoppage time, with the game miraculously still goalless.

Rashford was shown a yellow card when he performed a slide tackle on Tsimikas, handing Liverpool a free kick on the right of United’s penalty box.

With a minute left to play, Dalot was handed a red card after jockeying for possession with Salah.

The United bench threw up their hands in protest, unsure of what the right-back did wrong, however, it appeared as if he received his second booking due to dissent against the ref.

Against all odds, a vulnerable United were able to hold off Liverpool for a goalless draw; their first of the season.

Starting XI: Onana, Amrabat, Hojlund, Garnacho, Varane, Dalot, Antony, Shaw, Evans, Mainoo, McTominay

Subs: Rashford, Hannibal, Pellistri