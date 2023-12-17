Match report: Manchester United women 1-2 Liverpool women



Manchester United Women have lost to Liverpool for the first time since they reformed in 2018.

United went ahead early on, through Ella Toone in the third minute.

Galton had made a good run but her shot hit the post, she bounced back up to keep it in play and pass to Ella Toone who slotted it through the legs of the retreating Liverpool defence.

Moments later, Malard should have made it two as she stole it from the keeper but instead of slotting it into the open goal she found the side netting.

United had a slew of chances as Toone’s header went just wide, followed by a shot from Malard a few minutes later that was also off target.

A corner for United found the head of Turner but the ball rattled the crossbar.

That would come back to haunt United as Liverpool grew into the game.

In the 32nd minute, Liverpool got one back. It went down as a Turner own goal but replays showed it came off Koivisto’s arm.

Earps made a big save just before half-time, getting her fingertips to the ball to tip it over the bar.

They headed in at half-time all square.

In the second half it was clear Liverpool wanted it more and they took the lead on the 68th minute.

United didn’t clear their lines and Hind took advantage as they failed to close her down.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play as Bonner suffered a nasty head injury and had to be taken off.

With 12 minutes injury time and Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia on the pitch United tried to find an equaliser but time ran out.

It was a massive blow to United’s title hopes and their bid for a top three finish as they are now four points adrift.

