Roy Keane blasts Virgil van Dijk’s “arrogance” after Manchester United’s draw vs Liverpool

Manchester United secured an unexpected yet welcome draw at Anfield to climb back up to seventh place in the league.

Hamstrung by numerous injuries and at the mercy of the wrath of numerous pundits, Ten Hag’s men fought back hard and kept a clean sheet.

Sky Sports pundit, Roy Keane, felt Manchester United “stuck at it” and whilst not being great, you had to “give them credit” for their effort under the circumstances.

The former United captain was complimentary to Liverpool, claiming they were “by far the better” team but “lacked quality in decision-making”.

However, the Irishman’s infamous temperamental mood changed once he had heard what Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk had to say. The Liverpool centre-back complained that “only one team wanted to win” and United’s players were “buzzing” with the draw.

Keane took exception to this and claimed “he needs to remember Liverpool have only won one title in 30 years”.

The former captain asserted, “Man United are in a difficult place. Like Liverpool were in a difficult place for many years. So maybe a bit of arrogance backfired on him today”.

The Cork-born former midfielder continued to express his fury at the Dutch player by accusing the Liverpool player of having “a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United like that”.

The pundit urged the Liverpool defender to remember his team’s history and reflected on his own past playing the Anfield side.

“He said Man United were buzzing and one team came to play. Yeah I’ve come to Anfield many times with Manchester United where Liverpool were in a tough place and were happy with a draw”.

Fellow pundit, Daniel Sturridge, tried to defend the Liverpool captain’s comments but Keane was having none of it.

All United fans around the globe will feel the draw is that little bit sweeter after hearing the Liverpool defender’s comments. That is for sure.