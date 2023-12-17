Scott McTominay comes out with fighting talk after spirited draw vs Liverpool



Manchester United silenced the predictors of doom as they managed a spirited draw at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag’s men scrapped and clawed for territory and defended stoutly to earn an unexpected goalless draw which fans would hope serves as a building block.

Captain Scott McTominay was eager to stress on the positives and came out with some fighting talk after the game.

McTominay stressed that the pressure at United is always huge and despite questions surrounding the team, he “doesn’t care what people say”.

He said they are just focused on getting the best results for the team and the manager, shutting out the external noise.

The Scot defended his own place in the team, as he has been accused of causing imbalance in the team. McTominay said, again, that he “doesn’t care what anyone else thinks about me”.

He looked in great spirits and it felt like the siege mentality created around United following their torrid week was used as an incentive by the players to prove people wrong.

The United captain on the day also gave Ten Hag his flowers, calling him a “great man-manager” with the team fully behind him.

McTominay also was keen to put the result into perspective and confirmed that the team put last year’s 7-0 loss as a motivator in the back of their heads.

Therefore, they were eager to cope with Liverpool’s fast early start to quieten the crowd, which they managed to do successfully at the start of both halves.

Ultimately, even though a point is a good result for a battered United, McTominay stressed that the expectation is to always win, and the team was not happy that they couldn’t.

Rasmus Hojlund’s had United’s best chance of the match which he shot straight at Alisson.

It prevented a United smash-and-grab since they were under the cosh for most of the game but their defence held out brilliantly to provide the team a building block.

