Sergio Reguilon – Should Manchester United keep him beyond January?

Yesterday, Manchester United’s emergency loan signing, Sergio Reguilon, celebrated his 27th birthday.

The player, like most this year who don the Red Devil emblem, has had a complex time of it.

The left back was signed in a mad panic as Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Alvaro Fernandez were all unavailable to play for various reasons. Therefore United were linked to a range of players but finally settled on the Tottenham defender.

However, his short time at the club may be already coming to an end. Manager, Erik ten Hag, has already confirmed there is a break clause that exists in his contract. Moreover, regular first choice left back, Luke Shaw has been back fit since the end of November, although, due to defensive injuries, the England regular has had to play at centre back quite frequently. Despite an injury scare midweek versus Bayern, Shaw will be back in time to face Liverpool.

Reguilon has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund recently and this begs the questions, should he stay or should he go?

The Peoples Person has recently relayed that United are unlikely to extend Reguilon’s loan beyond the end of the season anyway. With Luke Shaw back fit and Tyrell Malacia soon to be, there appears no place for the left back.

Nonetheless, there have been rumours that the former Feyenoord full back, Malacia, could be sold by the club as he has struggled with injuries.

The Spanish left back could see the potential to be a backup left back and at a club with United’s injury history, this will always mean game time.

The club could also be interested in securing his services as he probably wouldn’t cost very much and Tottenham would be delighted to sell it seems. This could allow the club to spend more money on other more pressing areas of the side.

The former Sevilla defender has played ten games in total, starting seven for the Red Devils, clocking up a total of 647 minutes to date. (All statistics via transfermarkt.com)

The player has failed to register a goal or assist but has played aggressively and got into strong attacking positions. The defender made a great impact from the bench at home to Luton Town a month ago, providing copious amounts of energy and bombing runs up and down the left wing.

However, the Spanish international has also had massive issues defensively.

Playing so far forward, Reguilon has struggled and has been caught out of position numerous times as the whole team has woefully struggled defending transitions. This was brutally exposed by Bournemouth just last weekend.

Reguilon’s future probably depends on what he wants from his career. If he wants to start, which at only 27, he probably does, he will never get that at Manchester United with Luke Shaw’s presence. If he is happy to be back-up, there may be a place. Even then, despite rumours, it seems unlikely Ten Hag would give up on his first signing, Malacia, so quickly.

Furthermore, Alvaro Fernandez will probably return to the club at the end of the season, leaving four full backs expecting first team action. One or two don’t fit, and Reguilon will surely be one of the jigsaw pieces that will be discarded.

As for the rest of this season, United would be wise to keep the Spaniard. How soon and how effectively Malacia will be able to return, and how often Shaw will be needed until another central defender is acquired, are both good enough reasons to have him in support.