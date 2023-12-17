“They’re buzzing with a point”: Virgil van Dijk aims a dig at Man United after Anfield draw



Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has taken a swipe at Manchester United and indicated that they’re happy with a draw after the two sides shared the spoils at Anfield.

Heading into the game, Liverpool were heavy favourites to win against United who had suffered two consecutive defeats in the previous games.

However, the Red Devils were resolute and defensively solid.

The likes of Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo all did well to ensure that the backline was not breached.

United managed the game well and in some instances, Onana took his time on goal kicks to take the sting out of the game.

A frustrated Van Dijk spoke to Sky Sports after the final whistle and relayed his disappointment with the result.

The Dutchman also said, “There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen.”

“We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter.”

Van Dijk added, “They are buzzing with a point.”

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, the Liverpool captain was also seemingly not pleased with Onana’s time-wasting during the match.

As per Crook, Van Dijk met Onana in the tunnel and commented that the goalkeeper’s antics led to fewer minutes being played.

Van Dijk is understood to have told Onana, “Because of you we only played a half hour game.”

The unbothered Cameroonian simply responded with a smile.

For United, all attention now shifts to the next game against West Ham on Saturday – a fixture in which Ten Hag will be keen to see his side take three points.

