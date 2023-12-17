Wayne Rooney opens up on Wagatha Christie row ahead of Birmingham’s clash vs. Leicester



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has stressed that he and his players should avoid getting dragged into the Wagatha Christie sideshows ahead of Birmingham’s Championship clash against Leicester City.

Beyond the obvious sporting aspect of the clash, many viewers would have been hoping to see former England teammates Rooney, the Birmingham manager, and Vardy facing each other since the controversial libel case between Coleen and Rebekah, their respective wives.

However, according to The Guardian, Vardy is unlikely to play.

The goalscorer is currently dealing with a knee injury expected to rule him out of action.

The case between Coleen and Rebekah publicly played out last year after the former accused the latter of leaking private stories about her to the press.

In response, Rebekah filed a libel suit against Coleen – she lost.

She was subsequently left with a huge legal bill worth around £3m. Rebekah was ordered by the court to pay 90% of Coleen’s legal costs.

Rooney and Vardy got pulled into the case and regularly accompanied their wives to court proceedings.

United’s record goalscorer said ahead of the match, “In my opinion, Jamie Vardy’s a fantastic player and has been for many years. I played with him for England, but I played with many players for England.”

“It’s not someone who I’ve ever had a relationship with, outside of being in a training camp or games. I respect Jamie Vardy a lot, he’s a fantastic player and still has a lot to offer Leicester. What’s important is we don’t get dragged into a sideshow.”

“Everything that’s happened in the past, which everyone is aware of, has been dealt with from a legal point of view. My job is to now focus on Birmingham trying to win the game.”

Rooney added, “He’s a great servant to Leicester and he’s a player we have to do a lot of work on to stop. He can really hurt you if you don’t.”

Heading into the game, the Foxes top the Premier League standings. Birmingham are languishing in 17th place.

