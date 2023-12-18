Donny van de Beek to undergo medical with loan deal set to be confirmed



Further details of Donny van de Beek’s loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt have been revealed with the deal set to be signed this week.

Fabrizio Romano indicates Van de Beek will “complete medical tests” over the next twenty-four hours, which will then enable the loan deal to be confirmed.

🔴🇳🇱 Donny van de Beek will complete medical tests as new Eintracht player in the next 24 hours. Loan deal will be signed this week. The buy option clause will be there as revealed on Friday; it's not mandatory, worth €11m fixed plus €4m add-ons. Exclusive news, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Fu1CZKOrd9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2023

There will be a buy clause included in the deal, worth €11 million fixed, plus €4 million in add-ons. Romano reveals this clause is not mandatory, however – it will be a loan deal with an option to buy.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Eintracht Frankfurt will only be paying around forty percent of the midfielder’s wages. With Van de Beek reportedly on a deal worth in the region of £125,000 a week, this should account to a saving of nearly £1.3 million for United.

Reports linking Van de Beek with a move away from Old Trafford are long-standing, but began concretely re-emerging last week, with Erik ten Hag keen to trim down his squad, following United’s departure from the Champions League.

The club has also previously been eliminated from the Carabao Cup – the competition they won last season – which means Ten Hag only has the Premier League and FA Cup left to compete for.

As such, a dressing room the size of the current one at United appears bloated and an excessive use of resources.

Van de Beek has only played two minutes of Premier League football this season, after having come extremely close to leaving the club in the summer. United were unable to agree a loan deal which satisfied their financial demands, however.

The Dutch midfielder has been a regular on the United bench in the last few months, though this is primarily due to the plethora of injuries which have besieged Ten Hag’s squad this season, rather than any escalation in Van de Beek’s role.

Van de Beek was on the bench at Anfield yesterday, as United battled to a hard-fought point in a match many had given them no hope in. Hannibal Mejbri was brought on in midfield ahead of the Dutchman, however, underscoring Ten Hag’s preferences within his squad.

Van de Beek did find time to speak to Norwegian pundit, Jan Åge Fjørtoft, who revealed he had a “quick chat with [the midfielder] in the corridors of Anfield tonight,” and recounted Van de Beek’s excitement at the move.

Had a good quick chat with van de Beek in the corridors of Anfield tonight.

I told him what a great club @Eintracht is, the good people in and around the club and told him he will love it there.

He is exited about it! Traveling there tomorrow it seems!! Please give him a great… pic.twitter.com/iCRGvhkvqT — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) December 17, 2023

It will be an excitement shared by the United fanbase.

