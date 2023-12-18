Fabrizio Romano gives major update on Manchester United’s January transfer plans



Fabrizio Romano has revealed the order of Manchester United’s priorities, heading into the January transfer window.

According to Romano who spoke to The United Stand, the Red Devils are likely to be busy as they back Erik ten Hag in an effort to oversee a strong finish to the season.

United have certainly had a poor campaign so far by their standards.

Erik ten Hag’s men were dumped out of the Champions League and Europe altogether after their 1-0 home loss at the hands of Bayern Munich.

United only won one game in the Champions League, drew one and lost four. They conceded an embarrassing 15 goals during the group stage.

In the Premier League, United currently sit in seventh place after their recent goalless draw at Anfield vs. Liverpool.

Some of the club’s problems have been brought about by the injury crisis that has hindered the team all term. However, there is also a lack of enough quality in terms of players available for selection.

As per Romano, United will look to solve some of these problems by dipping into the market in January.

The Italian journalist reveals that United are prioritising the signing of “a big centre-back.” A forward is second on Ten Hag’s wishlist. If funds allow, there is the possibility of completing a late loan deal.

In terms of central defenders, United have been linked to the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva and Marc Guehi just to mention a few names.

Romano also gave huge updates on some of the players currently on the club’s books who have been tipped to leave in a few weeks including Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

The transfer expert said on Casemiro, “There’s nothing with Casemiro and any other club at the moment. He remains an important part of Erik ten Hag’s squad.”

He pointed out on Varane, “At the moment, there’s no decision in relation to Raphael Varane’s contract. He remains very professional in this situation. He’s very happy about Manchester United in general but wants to play.”

Romano added that there are plenty of outfits in Europe monitoring Sancho’s situation, especially in Italy.

Depending on whether the English winger leaves or not, a decision will be made on the respective situations of Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri.

