From Spain: Manchester United plotting €100m swoop for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams



Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a big-money bid for Athletic Bilbao attacking sensation Nico Williams.

United have struggled in terms of their forwards making an impact this season.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League before his side’s elimination, Rasmus Hojlund is still waiting for his first Premier League goal.

Marcus Rashford who was in sensational form last term has only managed two goals, one of which was a penalty against Everton at Goodison Park.

Antony hasn’t even registered a goal contribution all campaign. Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri have contributed however they can but are still too young to be shouldering the burden of regularly coming up with the goods for United.

Combine this with Jadon Sancho’s prolonged absence due to his exile and Amad Diallo’s injury and it’s quite clear United need further additions in the attacking department.

Some of the names linked to the Red Devils include Serhou Guirassy and Marcos Leonardo.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Erik ten Hag’s side are also admirers of Nico Williams.

It’s understood that United are keen to offset Anthony Martial’s imminent Old Trafford departure by adding Williams to their ranks.

The 21-year-old recently signed fresh terms to extend his stay at Bilbao until 2028 but as per Fichajes, this has done little to deter United who are willing to pay as much as €100m for the Spain international.

Fichajes adds that Williams making such a huge leap in his career would be a big change for the player who was previously thought to be on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Apparently, United are keen on taking advantage of its “economic potential” to try and “strengthen itself” next summer by signing Williams.

Williams predominantly plays on the right but can play to great effect on either wing. He often prefers staying close to the touchline to use the pitch’s width rather than coming inside onto his left.

The player is not only fast but is also blessed with incredible technical abilities and trickery on the ball that would help in settling into life in England seamlessly.

This season, he has managed an impressive four goals and five assists in 15 games across all competitions for Bilbao.

