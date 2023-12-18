Gary Neville admits being surprised by “worst Anfield crowd” during Liverpool vs. Man United draw



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that the home support at Anfield during the Liverpool vs. Manchester United game was one of the worst he had ever experienced.

United held on to get a big point against their bitter rivals in Merseyside.

Liverpool created the most chances but the Red Devils were equal to the task and defended well on hostile territory.

After the final whistle, Andre Onana who was excellent spoke to the press and claimed that he “felt nothing” throughout the match.

The United goalkeeper explained that he was not at all fazed by the Liverpool fans.

This was also noted by Neville who said that he was stunned by just how weak the atmosphere was in Anfield.

According to The Standard, Liverpool had partially opened their new stand and so had 57,158 in attendance – the biggest crowd at Anfield since an FA Cup tie against Burnley in February 1963 and the third biggest in league history at the stadium.

However, for large parts of the game against United, the home fans were quiet and according to Neville, it could be due to the fact they were overconfident in beating the Red Devils and coming out as routine victors.

The eight-time Premier League winner remarked, “The atmosphere was the worst I’ve seen at Anfield ever for a Liverpool-Manchester United game.”

“I’ve always been complimentary of Liverpool fans but it’s the quietest crowd I’ve seen in this game.”

Neville added, “I think there was maybe a little bit of overconfidence before the game, with people wearing Christmas jumpers with 7-0 on them and stuff like that!”

Up next for United, is yet another away trip, this time to London to take on David Moyes’ West Ham on Saturday.

