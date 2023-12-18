“He would do my nut in”: Alan Shearer says he would hate playing with Man United’s Antony



Legendary Premier League striker Alan Shearer has said that he would absolutely hate playing with Manchester United winger Antony due to his one-dimensional style of play and how extremely predictable he is.

Antony was signed by United in the summer of 2022 for a huge £85 million fee but the player has struggled to justify the money paid for him.

In his first season, Antony managed eight goals but was regularly accused of being a one-trick pony – a reference for his over-reliance on his stronger left foot.

This term, the Brazilian has not yet registered a goal contribution and has been very poor.

He started against Liverpool and as has been the case for large parts of the campaign, he underperformed.

Antony did well defensively and in tracking back but apart from that, didn’t offer much else.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Shearer blasted the United winger and even accused him of hindering Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund is still waiting for his first Premier League goal.

For most parts of the Liverpool clash, the young Dane didn’t have any service bar the moment he was set up by Scott McTominay in the second half.

The striker’s effort was saved by Alisson who brilliantly made himself big to keep the ball from going into the back of the net.

“On the right-hand side, you’ve got Antony, he would do my nut in playing with him because, you know, 99.9 per cent of the time, he’s coming inside on that left foot.”

“Not only do the defenders know, so they can then set themselves.”

Shearer added, “On the odd occasion if he (Antony) did go down on the right-hand side, it might make it a little bit more difficult.”

“But for a centre-forward, it doesn’t half make it very difficult when he’s doing that.”

Up next for United is yet another away trip, this time to London to face David Moyes’ West Ham.

