“He’s got everything you want”: Danny Murphy hails “emotional” Kobbie Mainoo for display vs. Liverpool



Ex-footballer Danny Murphy has praised Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo for his sensational display against Liverpool at Anfield.

United and Liverpool played out a goalless draw to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Jurgen Klopp’s men created the most chances but the Red Devils were defensively resolute and had an answer for every question posed by their bitter rivals.

Alongside Andre Onana and his back four, the other United player who was crucial to ensuring their side earned a valuable point was Mainoo.

The Carrington academy graduate started in a midfield trio also consisting of Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay.

He was measured in his passing, strong in his duels and whatever little composure United had in the match came from Mainoo.

The youngster excelled against the likes of more seasoned professionals such as Ryan Gravenberch, Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 18-year-old was very impressive and certainly seems to be growing from strength to strength with each passing game.

This was not lost on Danny Murphy who spoke on Vibe with Five and waxed lyrical about the talented midfielder.

When asked what he particularly likes about Mainoo, Murphy said, “Everything. He’s athletic, he’s calm on the ball. He likes getting his foot in. He’s emotional.”

“I don’t know if you saw him coming off in the game where he was geeing the fans up. He’s got everything you want in a midfielder; that mix of tenacity and I’ll have a go.”

“And that calmness on the ball. He’s going to be a really good player for United in the future.”

The former Liverpool man added, “I think he’s only started three games: away at Everton, away at Newcastle, and away at Liverpool. For a young kid, the manager must be trusting him and the other players trust in him to play him in those games.”

“I think he did really well.”

During a difficult season for United supporters due to the team’s struggles and dismal performances, Mainoo has been a shining light.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the teenager in action once more when United travel to London to take on West Ham on Saturday.

