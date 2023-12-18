Inside John Murtough’s trip to Saudi Arabia



John Murtough travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier this month to begin negotiations over potential deals for a number of major stars at Old Trafford, either in January or next summer.

Matt Hughes (Daily Mail) contends the Manchester United executive held extensive “discussions” with representatives for the Saudi Pro League (SPL) in Riyadh, the nation’s capital.

It’s thought that Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Casemiro are all available for transfer, with reports linking each of the players with moves to Saudi Arabia.

Each player possesses the high-profile ‘name’ the SPL craves from new recruits.

Hughes reveals Murtough left these discussions “without reaching agreement on any transfers” but believes the talks were crucial in “establish[ing] some important new relationships for United.”

“Further talks are planned,” Hughes concludes.

It’s believed the SPL will be far less active in January than the league was previously in the summer, where over £750 million was invested on recruitment.

Many of the league’s eighteen clubs have already filled their oveseas player quotas, meaning “United may have to wait until the summer to trade with the cash-rich Saudi clubs.”

The relationships which Murtough has been carefully cultivating on this recent trip may therefore prove important long-term sources of investment.

Old Trafford officials remain eminently keen to offload Sancho in January, who continues to be consigned to banishment from the first-team squad following his public dispute with Erik ten Hag.

The club are more settled on Martial, Varane and Casemiro, with all three players remaining “important players” in Erik Ten Hag’s squad.

It’s thought United would only be comfortable letting them depart if deals for replacements were lined up in their place.

However, United are likely to be restricted in January themselves. Hughes believes the club are “close to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules limit,” which would limit their flexibility in the market.

As such, profitable departures will be as important in the winter window as any potential deals for new players.

Hughes indicates Ten Hag has requested a new centre-back, a central midfielder and a centre-forward, to buttress his squad. Without the prospect of any meaningful money, however, this may be a Christmas wish list his club are unable to fulfil.

As such, the Dutch manager may have to “rely on loan signings if the club are unable to sell.” Arise Wout of House Weghorst!

