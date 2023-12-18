Jose Mourinho aims sly dig at Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial



Despite numerous injuries, Manchester United produced a gritty defensive display as they held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fans were fearing the worst ahead of kick-off, especially considering the kind of form the Red Devils have been in this campaign. But going back to basics meant the team grabbed a well-deserved point.

Erik ten Hag has struggled in his second season with his team losing as many games as they have won while exiting Europe altogether before Christmas.

Mourinho’s past comments

Apart from injuries, the poor form of his star players has been a major concern with his forwards struggling in front of goal, scoring the least amount of goals among the top-14 teams in the English top flight.

The performances of last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial has been a major concern. Both forwards have a habit of underperforming after one good season.

They tend to follow up a high-scoring season with one where they fail to reach those heights while also showing a lack of desire and commitment, something former manager Jose Mourinho had alluded to back when he was in charge.

“When we talk about Luke Shaw, Martial, Lingard, Marcus Rashford, we’re talking about young lads but who also are still missing a word that I can’t use but you like to use.

“They are missing a bit of that. Character, personality, as they say in Spain as well, bad blood, that natural aggression that you had.”

Shaw has clearly proved his former manager wrong, earning a new long-term deal on the back of a couple of fine seasons and establishing himself as first choice for club and country.

The current Roma boss was asked about his United stint and he took a sly dig at some players as well as staff members and revealed that the Reds would struggle to win the top prizes with these personalities.

Sly dig at Rashford, Martial

“There are still people in that club, and when I say people I mean some players but also some other people that are not players, that are still there when I told [United] after two months: With these people, you are never going to do it. And they are still there,” Mourinho told John Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast (via ESPN).

While not naming anyone, it is clear to see that both Rashford and Martial have failed to show consistency and have not stepped up when required and it is high time the duo get their act together for the sake of their careers.

The Frenchman is seemingly on his way out of the club with even a January exit possible while the Mancunian’s goodwill among fans and coaches is currently wearing thin.

The Portuguese boss was far more complimentary about former CEO Richard Arnold, stating that he wanted to work with him during his tenure.