Jose Mourinho makes his opinion known on ex Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made his feelings known about the club’s former CEO Richard Arnold.

In November, The Peoples Person reported that Arnold stepped down from his role as Man United CEO.

This came as it was reported that INEOS founder and owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was closing in on a £1.25bn deal for a 25% stake in the club.

Despite widespread rumours, it was reported by The Daily Mail that Ratcliffe’s minority takeover was not the reason for Arnold’s resignation.

It was further suggested that Arnold decided to “leave on his own terms” after realising that the “writing was on the wall.”

Whatever the real driving force behind Arnold’s departure may be, it remains abundantly clear to fans and industry professionals alike that Arnold’s 16-year tenure as United CEO was marred with controversy.

From the mishandling of the Mason Greenwood saga to his notable overspending on transfers and allowing a “toxic” club culture to fester, Arnold’s tarnished legacy has become a major talking point among United fans and the media.

Still, not everyone in the football industry feels that Arnold was necessarily ineffective in his role as United CEO.

One of those figures who did feel that criticism directed at the former CEO was disproportionate was none other than former United manager Jose Mourinho.

This morning, the current AS Roma boss appeared on the Obi One Podcast, hosted by retired footballer John Obi Mikel, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea.

During his interview, the Portuguese manager expressed his fondness for Arnold, insinuating that it is the club to blame for some of its major controversies rather than its former CEO.

“They still have one CEO who is an amazing person, who I would have loved to have during my time but I didn’t, which is Richard Arnold, who is now leaving,” Mourinho commented, adding, “I had him as a general commercial director, not the CEO. The club was not easy.”

With Patrick Stewart set to be interim CEO, all eyes will be on the incoming Sir Jim Ratcliffe to see who he selects as United’s next permanent CEO when he assumes control of the club’s football operations.

Names such as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain chief Jean-Claude Blanc have been tossed into the ring as a potential Arnold replacement.