Man named “Solskjaer” makes bizarre appearance on Asian dating show

Manchester United fans have loved seeing a man named after legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, pop up on a dating show.

This is according to The Sun, who have commented on the bizarre situation.

Manchester United have been huge in Asia since the 1990s and the club estimate that they have over 325 million fans in the Asia-Pacific area. This influence became abundantly clear on Asian television.

Whilst appearing on the dating show, a Singaporean man revealed to his bemused date that his first name is “Solskjaer”.

“What?” was her initial response. Even if she were the biggest fan of the club, it would be a tad surprising to hear.

She then asked: “Where are you from? To which he responded: “I am full Singaporean Chinese.”

The participant on the show went on to explain his name by stating, “but my parents were soccer fans”.

This didn’t seem to quell any doubt in his date’s mind, so the man claimed, “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He was a player but then he became a manager but then retired”.

The story is a bit more complex than that – Ole himself would probably refute the fact he has retired from management – but it was enough to satisfy his date.

The Norwegian enjoyed a trophy-laden time at the club, finding the net 126 times, and arguably scoring the club’s most famous goal of all time in the 1999 Champions League final.

The female participant commented that he looked “pretty decent” in addition to being “tall” and a “nice guy”. No mention of the name suggests she hasn’t rewatched the Norwegian’s treble-sealing goal in the Camp Nou thousands of times like many readers of this page.

The Sun also highlights some of the reactions of United fans who were more supportive of his parents’ choice of name.

One cheekily wrote: “Hopefully he scores. “While a second gushed: “His parents are legends.” A third commented: “I’m sure he was born in 1999.”

While the story is light-hearted, it does demonstrate the influence a club like Manchester United and a player like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still have across the globe. On a more serious note, it is this reach that makes the club dream of breaking the £1 billion revenue barrier in the future.

Manchester United-themed dating shows certainly could be one profit-making avenue to explore.

