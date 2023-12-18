Man United eyeing David Alaba as Raphael Varane’s replacement



Manchester United’s defence has been criticised often enough this campaign but on Sunday, the entire team produced a dogged display, holding Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield.

Manager Erik ten Hag went back to basics and replicated last season’s model and it suited the team to a T, especially with Raphael Varane back in the starting lineup.

Despite his impressive display against Jurgen Klopp’s team, the Frenchman continues to be linked with an exit in January.

United want Alaba

On top of that, his United deal is said to end in 2024 with the club holding an option to increase by another year. It shows how uncertain the former Real Madrid superstar’s future is at the club.

Then there is also Victor Lindelof, who has yet to be offered a new deal, while Jonny Evans only signed for one year. Harry Maguire was close to leaving in the summer but has since rediscovered his form before his injury.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with a move for yet another Real Madrid player — centre-back David Alaba.

Apart from Varane, United also have Casemiro and while both have shown their class, it feels like United got them too little too late while the La Liga side made a healthy profit.

Fichajes have claimed that Los Blancos are open to selling the Austrian for €60 million even though he is a regular in the side. The management have suggested that the former Bayern Munich man is too inconsistent.

“Real Madrid have set a €60 million price tag for Austrian defender David Alaba. Although Alaba has been a key figure, his inconsistent performance has led the board to consider selling him.

Another Madrid star past his best

“The Red Devil team is looking for an experienced defender to fill the void left by Raphael Varane, who is close to leaving the club. The United board sees in Alaba the experience and quality necessary to strengthen its defense next season.”

The 31-year-old has a wealth of experience and a winning mentality, having conquered the Champions League thrice, the Bundesliga ten times, and La Liga once.

However, he too is past his best and United should not spend such an exorbitant amount on a player of his age who will at best be a short-term option.

The Madrid giants had got him from Bayern on a free, and United should avoid entering a race for Alaba’s services. He is also said to be wanted by Juventus and Saudi club Al Ittihad.