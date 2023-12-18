Marc Skinner says Man United Women lacked “desire” in 1-2 defeat to Liverpool

Marc Skinner couldn’t hide his disappointment as his side fell to their first-ever WSL defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

In his post-match interview with the BBC, the Manchester United Women manager said his side lost due to the “fundamentals of football”.

United lost pace with the top three and now find themselves four points adrift of the Champions League places after losing at home to Liverpool 1-2.

Skinner said, “They headed it better than us, they kicked it better than us and the two goals are ridiculously bad [to concede] by our standards.”

He continued to criticise his players, saying they showed a lack of desire.

“We weren’t aggressive. It was a bad day for us. I don’t think we outperformed Liverpool or deserved anything from the game. You just can’t lose games on the goals we conceded. You just can’t concede goals like that.”

United have had an inconsistent first half of the season, and although they sit top of their Conti Cup group, they have already been knocked out of Europe in the first round.

Out of their opening ten WSL games, United have won five, drawn three and lost two and look well off the pace of leaders Chelsea who are now seven points ahead.

When asked if he was feeling the pressure, Skinner responded, “There’s pressure when we win, pressure when we lose and pressure when we draw.

“It’s the reality of being manager at Manchester United. You feel it every day you’re in the job.”

Meanwhile, the fan base at Leigh Sports Village were divided during the game on the terraces as some called and chanted for Skinner to be sacked and continued that sentiment online after the game.

United will now have a winter break until January 14 when they return to competitive action against Newcastle in the FA Cup.