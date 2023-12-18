Mary Earps, the Taylor Swift of women’s football

I had a dream I went to a carol service with Mary Earps. I woke up when she started singing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ very out of tune.

I don’t know if the United shot-stopper can sing or not, I also don’t know if Taylor Swift can play football (or soccer where she’s from) but I do know they have a lot in common! For starters, they’re the very best at what they do.

So often young girls and boys look to sport and music to find inspiration, a role model to look up to.

As a young woman invested in both music and sports journalism, I continue to look to music and sport for individuals to inspire me. Not to follow in their footsteps but to support, to champion and to feel like there are like-minded individuals using their platform to look out for the rest of us. In that regard, Mary Earps and Taylor Swift are the same.

But there’s more to this than just praising two individuals who don’t need me to tell them they’re ‘a bit good’, it’s also a look at success and the negative connotations it brings.

Taylor Swift’s media blackout before the release of Reputation in 2017 was a statement. It was a woman kicking back at the media for their lack of respect, their tirade of hate. It was a storyteller controlling her own narrative. An entertainer reinventing herself. A musician saying, ‘just listen’.

It was her sixth album and her fourth consecutive record to sell one million first-week copies. Prior to its release she had become a global phenomenon but with that fame comes a dark side: online abuse, hate, misogyny.

In a similar vein, Earps’ popularity soared and it seemed like it happened overnight. One minute I could have a lengthy chat on the sidelines after a game and the next there are fans four or five rows deep waving their signs and pulling at her shirt for a selfie. Great… but at what cost? I don’t think any of these girls on the football pitch were taught how to handle overnight fame.

Earps came off Twitter a long time ago. As women’s football became more visible, so did the abuse but there’s always another platform for some disapproving individual to voice their opinion on.

When Earps supposedly failed to stop to sign an autograph for a young fan, she was criticised on social media by entitled parents, pitted against her teammates as they were thanked and Earps was called out.

But Earps knew who she was, and confidently shared the criticism and stood up for herself and her peers.

She’s the first out to train, the last in after a game as she makes time for her fans. Another thing she has in common with Swift, who throws fan parties after three hour sets.

As Earps took on sporting giants Nike over their decision not to produce the goalkeeper shirts at the World Cup, I was reminded of Swift again, taking on the streaming companies such as Apple in 2015, standing up for artists and songwriters at all levels. Here was Earps, standing up for goalkeepers both at her own level and grassroots, and standing up for the fans too.

To some, it might not have seemed like that big of a cause, but both women were asking for a little bit of respect. Both saw a wrong in their industry and used their platform to right it. It would have been easier to just let it go, save themselves the hassle, but it’s not in their nature.

As Earps was shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, just the latest in a slew of individual awards recently, I was reminded of her speech at the FIFA Best awards almost a year ago now. “This is for anyone who has ever been in a dark place, just know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Keep going, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

It is recognition of an inspirational woman, doing what she loves, giving it 100%, whilst raising her voice – despite the shushing – when it comes to the things that matter.