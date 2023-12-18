Picture: Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen returns to training in major boost to Erik ten Hag



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen made his return to training ahead of the club’s Saturday clash against West Ham at the London Stadium.

In a major update, United confirmed that Eriksen participated in the team’s Monday morning training session at Carrington.

The Dane was pictured taking part in drills – a development that undoubtedly comes as a big boost to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

A welcome return to training for @ChrisEriksen8 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2023

So far this season, Eriksen has made 15 appearances for the Red Devils.

He has netted once, against Nottingham Forest in August.

Eriksen has not featured in a competitive match for the Red Devils since the 1-0 victory against Luton Town at Old Trafford just before the November international break.

He went off injured late into the opening 45 minutes and had to be replaced by Mason Mount, who is also currently sidelined through injury.

Eriksen picked up a knee issue and it was suggested he would be out until mid-December.

The 31-year-old missed Premier League clashes against Everton, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Liverpool.

He was also not available for selection in Champions League fixtures vs. Galatasaray in Turkey and Bayern Munich at home – the latter result sealed United’s fate and ensured the English giants were dumped out of the Champions League and Europe altogether.

In Eriksen’s absence, Ten Hag has primarily had to field a midfield trio of Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

Kobbie Mainoo has also had a good chunk of minutes under his belt. The 18-year-old was sensational at Anfield on Sunday and continued to show why he is so highly rated.

According to The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, there could be even more good news for United on the horizon.

After Eriksen, Amad Diallo is poised to be the next one to come back to training.

The Ivorian winger is then set to be followed by Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Christian Eriksen returned to training at Man Utd today. Amad Diallo understood to be the next in line for his comeback, followed by Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez. Casemiro the last one expected back #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) December 18, 2023

Casemiro is expected to be the last to finish his recovery from a hamstring setback.

