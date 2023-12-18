Preview: Manchester United u18s FA Youth Cup opener



Manchester United u18s kick off their FA Youth Cup campaign on Tuesday night as they host Derby County at Old Trafford.

With tickets starting at just £1.50, the occasion marks an excellent chance for supporters to experience Old Trafford under lights while also being introduced to United’s next generation of academy stars.

Currently leading the u18s Premier League North with a nine point lead, United’s perfect record of 10 wins in 10 in the league puts them as one of the clear favourites to raise the FA Youth Cup, a feat United recently achieved in 2022.

The first draw is not an easy one for United though, with it pitting United against fellow category one academy side, Derby County, who are currently in seventh place in the u18s Premier League North.

Despite this, United still remain firm favourites going into the clash and we outline below United’s expected starting XI and which talents in particular to look out for.

Elyh Harrison

Starting in goal, United are blessed with the option of two top keepers in Harrison and Tom Myles but it will almost certainly be the former who is given the nod on Tuesday night. Harrison, capped at u19s level for England, has started the season regularly featuring for the club’s u21s and in the u19s UEFA Youth League. A modern keeper, Harrison often stands out with audacious confidence to play on the ball but his shot stopping is not far behind. The youngster’s confidence has been a double edged sword though, with him giving up a number of goals in the past year due to his risky passing, which he will hope not to replicate on Tuesday night.

James Nolan

Another regular with the u21s, Nolan can be expected to drop back down to the u18s for the FA Youth Cup to provide his experience as one of the older heads in the group. A versatile defender, Nolan has played across the backline this season and in midfield in previous seasons but typically turns out at right back. An all-rounder, Nolan can be expected to be solid at the back while also offering support in attack, including a well taken goal at the weekend against Newcastle United u21s.

Reece Munro

At only 16, Munro possesses elite physical qualities which allow him to keep up with the quickest and strongest of opposition forwards. A fantastic 1v1 defender, his composure on the ball is still to be worked on as he grows into his towering frame.

Louis Jackson/Jack Kingdon

A toss up between Jackson and Jack Kingdon for the other centre back spot, both are solid old fashioned defenders who have been capped at u19s level for Scotland. Not afraid to put in challenges, Kingdon in particular likes to put his weight about and press on the front foot.

Harry Amass

A summer signing from Watford, Amass has been a revelation for the u18s with his performances from left back. Already compared the Luke Shaw, the 16 year old possesses a similar maturity on the ball with his ability to play through the press and has a strong build to get up and down the pitch. Getting 45 minutes at the weekend after his return from a short layoff, it is expected he will be fit to start.

Finley McAllister

Captain of United’s u18s, McAllister has also worn the armband for England and is certain to start whether in midfield or at right back. A natural in both positions, the Salford native is a high intensity midfielder who leaves it all on the pitch with his ball winning ability but also moves the ball quickly and sharply with a high level of skill.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Silkiness personified, Fitzgerald is another England youth international. Still only 16, he has been dominating the u18s level since last year with only one loss in 24 appearances. He has appeared in a more advance midfield role at times this season but it is the deep lying playmaker role where he truly excels with his ability to dictate the tempo of matches in a Michael Carrick-esque fashion.

Ashton Missin

Able to play on either wing, Missin offers a constant threat with his direct running in attack and ability to evade challenges. A very hard worker, he puts his pace to good use by always tracking back and helping defensively all over the pitch.

Jack Fletcher

One of Darren Fletcher’s sons, Jack joined from Manchester City in the summer and has already made an impact despite not featuring often yet. His impressive showings have already earned him a call up to first team training with his vision and ability to take the ball on the turn his stand out qualities.

Ethan Williams

The key danger man in attack, Williams has averaged a goal contribution every 72 minutes this season across the age groups with the majority coming at u21s level. An ambidextrous winger, it is hard to tell which is his actual dominant foot. Capable of going inside or out, his dribbling is a nightmare to defend against, as is his quality of delivery from set pieces. Has only just returned from a month long injury so it is unclear if he will be risked from the start.

Ethan Wheatley

A well-rounded striker, Wheatley is good at running the channels and drifting wide and deep to get involved in the build up. His big frame also allows him to hold up play well but his finishing can let him down at times.

Possibly the biggest talent in the u18s and most well known is Shea Lacey, but unfortunately the diminutive winger is still sidelined with injury and isn’t expected to return in time.

With possibly the deepest squad the u18s have ever seen, other names to watch out for on Tuesday night include Ruben Curley, Tyler Fletcher, and James Scanlon.

Be sure to catch the next generation of Carrington graduates on Tuesday night either at Old Trafford or live on MUTV.

