Scott McTominay shows leadership qualities in Manchester United’s draw with Liverpool

Manchester United secured a creditable point at Anfield on Sunday after putting in a much-improved defensive display against Liverpool.

United would have been forgiven for fearing the worst going into the fixture given the extensive list of absentees and patchy form so far this season.

Scott McTominay captained a side that was missing Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford but United dug in to keep a clean sheet.

McTominay played in front of Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat in the middle of the park and despite not looking the most comfortable on the ball, did show smart thinking, particularly before kick-off.

The Scottish international won the coin toss and opted to flip the two sides around meaning Liverpool would kick toward their favoured Kop End in the first half.

The home side’s preference is to attack toward their fans in the second half and it was a clever call by McTominay with the atmosphere in the ground never really catching fire.

We’ll never know just how much of a role the 27-year-old’s decision played in the underwhelming performance from the hosts but United fans were left praising McTominay for his quick thinking.

As reported by The Sun, one supporter posted: “McTominay switched sides on the coin toss btw genius.” With another saying: “Good start as captain. Instructs #lfc to kick towards the Kop in the first half. #mufc”

In fact, it could have been even worse for the fans in the Kop as they watched McTominay carve out the most clear cut chance of the game in the second period.

The midfielder linked up with Antony to set Rasmus Hojlund free in the Liverpool box but the Dane’s scruffy finish could only find Alisson’s chest and meant United had to settle for a point.

McTominay’s smart thinking won’t be lost on Erik ten Hag, or indeed Bruno Fernandes whose decisions in similar scenarios haven’t had the same desired effect as yesterday.

As noted by iNews, Fernandes’ choice to shoot second in the Europa League shootout defeat to Villarreal in 2021 gave the Spaniards a 60% chance of winning the shootout, according to statistics.

Such small details can decide big games and McTominay’s call in a hostile environment set United on the way to a well-earnt point behind enemy lines.