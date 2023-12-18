Video surfaces of Glazers showing love for the team they do care about

The whole footballing world is aware that the Glazer family do not prioritise or care about Manchester United football club and a new video posted on X (formerly twitter) backs this case up further.

The video is taken right after the Glazer’s National Football League (NFL) team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a crucial regular season game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

As the team left the field and were about to enter the dressing rooms, all three Glazer brothers, Joel, Avram and Bryan, were seen celebrating with the players.

As their Florida-based team came in, the siblings patiently waited and congratulated every single one of their players for a well-fought win.

It was reminiscent of such heart-warming scenes at Old Trafford. Not.

Jenna Laine, a reporter from ESPN, commented on the post, “Bucs owners Bryan, Joel and Avram Glazer congratulated every Bucs player, coach, front office member and support staff member. This was the signature win they’ve been looking for all year, against a formidable opponent. And look at how they greeted Todd Bowles. Huge for him”.

This video will infuriate United fans as it once again highlights publicly that the owners are actually capable of showing respect and genuine interest in their sporting projects.

INEOS’ takeover seems clear of any major hurdles and is definitely happening according to Fabrizio Romano. Nonetheless, many fans of the Red Devils are still furious at the length of time the deal is taking and how it may affect the club’s ability to operate in the January market. Standing still in the winter, while rivals strengthen, may have massive ramifications for the club’s Premier League and FA Cup objectives.

The Peoples Person has also relayed information in the past about how the Glazer family have no real interest in the fans or the club and only see the great sporting institution as a cash cow.

This is clear once again.

Journalist, Phil Brown, angered like most supporters, commented on the post and stated, “but can’t show up for the Munich memorial or Sir Bobby’s funeral”.

But can't show up for the Munich memorial or Sir Bobby's funeral. https://t.co/8s2nwECYOq — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) December 17, 2023

It is a point that many Man United fans will echo as time and time again, the Glazers have failed to attend key events or even pretended to care about the wider elements of the club outside of lining their pockets.

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS prepares to take over sporting operations at Manchester United, this video is a timely reminder that even if they are not perfect, they should care a lot more than the team’s American family from hell ever did.