“You have to grind it out”: Jonny Evans praises Man United for digging deep in “battle” vs. Liverpool



Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has praised his teammates for digging deep and ensuring they got a result at Anfield against Liverpool despite all the odds being stacked against them.

United went into the game off the back of two consecutive defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Bayern Munich respectively.

Various pundits including Peter Schmeichel gave the Red Devils no chance of getting anything at Anfield.

Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson predicted that Jurgen Klopp’s men would rip United to shreds.

However, the 20-time English champions were compact and defensively resolute. Their hard work paid off as they kept Liverpool from breaching the backline despite their repeated attempts.

Andre Onana and his defenders were exceptional during the match and it was well-deserved that they earned a clean sheet.

Virgil van Dijk aimed a dig at the United players for being content with the draw but according to Evans, it was a vital point gained on hostile grounds.

The veteran defender said, “We’ll take the point. I think we are obviously seventh in the league at the moment, but we were eighth going into the match. Liverpool were top. It was a hard-fought point. They dominated the game in terms of being around our box, but we probably had two of the best chances.”

“I’ve played games here where you have to grind it out. You don’t always come to Anfield and play well. I’ve been a part of this club in the past – even back then, in 2013, we got a win here but the game was very difficult. You have to grind it out.”

“It’s a battle, really. It is a game of moments, big moments in the game. We’ll come away, take the point, and move on.”

Evans looked back on last season’s 7-0 thumping in Merseyside and reiterated that the United players put that result at the back of their minds.

The North Ireland international explained that everyone knew their responsibilities and what they needed to do to grab an unlikely win.

The 35-year-old added, “When you are defending on the edge of your box, there are always fine margins at that point. When you come away with a clean sheet after defending like that, it is always enjoyable.”

Evans refused to admit that the club’s performance against Anfield could be the start of a winning run that could maybe turn United’s campaign around.

He insisted that the Liverpool match should be taken in isolation and the only thing that can be taken from it is confidence.

