Dan Ashworth wants no interference from Glazers should he become Football Director



Manchester United’s strategic review is still rumbling on with most journalists saying it is only a matter of when and not if Sir Jim Ratcliffe becomes a minority shareholder and takes charge of the club’s sporting affairs.

Legal modalities are holding up the deal but it is expected to be ratified within the new year. The British billionaire is planning multiple changes both on-field and off, with quite a few behind-the-scene changes already taking place.

Richard Arnold has already left the CEO’s chair while current football director John Murtough is also in danger of losing his current role.

Ashworth’s condition

Murtough might stay on in some other capacity with current Newcastle United director of football Dan Ashworth the current favourite as per the latest reports.

The former Brighton director of football was behind signing of Moises Caicedo while for Newcastle, he signed the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Football Transfers have revealed that one of the conditions he has set INEOS if he is to leave his current role is for no interference from the Glazers.

In the past Joel Glazer had the power to veto deals and he has done so to the club’s detriment as he puts economics first and football second.

So many previous managers have complained about how the club is more of a financial institution rather than an elite footballing outfit.

“Newcastle director of football Dan Ashworth’s potential departure to Manchester United is dependent on whether the Glazers will continue to have a large say on football operations, FootballTransfers understands.

“Naturally, the Magpies’ position is that he’s focused on the matter at hand at St James’ Park – but the prospect of joining one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League is something that interests the 52-year-old.

United need a modern approach

“However, Ashworth will only accept a move to Man Utd if he works in tandem with the new regime and his operations are not affected by any influence from the Glazer family.”

Sir Dave Brailsford has been spotted undertaking visits to Carrington and he will be key to Ashworth’s arrival. A more proficient Football director’s arrival will mean Erik ten Hag can now focus on managing the team.

Till now, he has had a large say on incomings and the deals he has overseen since his arrival last summer have largely been hit-and-miss.

A more focussed approach like how it is done at top clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal is required and whether it be the Newcastle man or Paul Mitchell, United need to go with the times.