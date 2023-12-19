Donny van de Beek undergoing medical ahead of loan at Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly undergoing medical tests today ahead of his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X that the Dutch midfielder has already arrived in Frankfurt, also saying his famous “here we go” slogan is “confirmed” to signify that the deal is practically done.

🚨🔴 Understand Donny van de Beek is already in Frankfurt, completing medical tests as new Eintracht player right now. ◉ Loan deal from Man United.

◉ Buy option clause not mandatory.

◉ It’d cost €11m fixed plus €4m add-ons. Here we go and exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/R1AXZGbUHx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2023

As confirmed by The Peoples Person, Van de Beek’s loan deal, which runs until the end of the season, includes a purchase option worth €11 million plus €4 million in add-ons.

Still, this buy clause is not mandatory, meaning that the 26 year old could return to Old Trafford this summer.

Van de Beek has struggled to get game time since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020, making just 62 appearances for the club over four seasons.

This season has been no different, with the former Ajax star playing just two minutes in the Premier League this current campaign. (Sofascore)

Clearly, the player who was once shortlisted for a Ballon d’Or is not favoured by Erik ten Hag, under whom Van de Beek made his career breakthrough at Ajax.

Even as fellow central midfielders Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Mount have been ruled out through injury, Ten Hag has favoured the likes of rising star Kobbie Mainoo, who has made a significant impact since arriving on the scene following his own injury spell.

In addition to providing Van de Beek with a chance to revive his career, this loan deal also benefits Man United on the financial front.

Rather than allowing him to rot on the bench while paying his full wages, United will only pay 40% of Van de Beek’s wages during his loan to Frankfurt.

Given that the midfielder is believed to earn around £125,000 per week, United will end up saving around £75,000 per week is this figure proves to be accurate.

This will go a long way in freeing up United’s wage bill, particularly if Ten Hag is seeking to boost his squad during the January transfer window.