Fenerbahçe board set to have a meeting with Man United’s Anthony Martial over potential move



A Fenerbahçe board member, Selahattin Baki is set to travel to England to hold talks over a number of transfer targets including Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.

Earlier this month, news broke that United had decided to part ways with Martial and not trigger the one-year extension clause on his current deal.

Martial will leave Old Trafford as a free agent in the summer of 2024 unless a suitable offer arrives in January.

The Frenchman has been linked to clubs in Saudi Arabia and Inter Milan.

West Ham and Fenerbahçe were also mentioned as possible landing spots, with his time at United almost nearing its end.

According to Dirilis Postasi, Fenerbahçe are set to step up their attempts to add Martial to their ranks ahead of the January transfer window.

Baki, who is responsible for handling the Turkish giants’ football affairs, travelled to London.

It’s understood that he first called on David Moyes’ West Ham to explore the possibility of signing defender and Germany international Thilo Kehrer.

Kehrer and his representatives promised they’d think about the offer made.

Dirilis Postasi adds that United is Baki’s next destination, with Martial topping his agenda.

“Fenerbahçe, which has been interested in former Beşiktaş striker Weghorst for a while, also added Anthony Martial from Manchester United to its striker list.”

” Selahattin Baki will have a meeting with the striker, who was not considered in the squad by the manager of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag.”

“The process will be advanced if the financial conditions of the player, who has frequently been on Canary’s agenda before, are suitable.”

This term, Martial has made 19 appearances for United across all competitions and scored just two goals.

