Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka recalls strange feat he achieved after joining Manchester United on loan

While Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka spent a brief period on loan at Manchester United, it was a memorable one due to one strange feat that he achieved during his time at Old Trafford.

The Slovakian keeper arrived at Man United on loan in September 2022, however, he was recalled to his parent club in January following a lack of gametime.

Although Dubravka made just two appearances for United, both in the Carabao Cup, his time at Old Trafford marked a special milestone in his career.

When United defeated Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, Dubravka, who did not play in the match, received a winner’s medal, despite being registered as a Newcastle player.

Making this moment even more noteworthy was the fact that it was Dubravka’s first silverware in England.

In a conversation with The Mirror, the 34 year old recalled just how peculiar this achievement was.

“I got a medal. I didn’t really expect it because I didn’t know if they would give it to me. It was (weird) but if you think about it, it’s part of the game,” Dubravka reflected.

He then admitted about the medal that “I have it at home, but not on display!”

Still, the Slovakian’s strange link to Old Trafford doesn’t end there.

It later emerged that he may very well be the reason that Newcastle could choose to abandon their potential move for former United goalkeeper and free agent David de Gea.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person reported that the Magpies began considering making a shock move for De Gea following the injury of first-choice keeper Nick Pope, who was stretchered off during Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Man United at St. James’ Park.

Still, Newcastle’s potential approach toward De Gea could wind up unsuccessful due to a Premier League technicality.

Chronicle Live explained that no Premier League club is permitted to make changes to their squad list outside of the transfer window unless express permission is obtained from the Premier League board.

Such permission is usually granted in emergency circumstances, such as when there are not enough players in a specific position who are fit to play.

With three fit goalkeepers, namely Louis Karius, Mark Gillespie, and Dubravka, this is not the case for Newcastle, meaning that a move for De Gea would most likely be unsuccessful.

Still, even if Newcastle receives permission to sign De Gea, there is another obstacle that may prevent the Spanish goalkeeper from joining the club.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has chosen to rely on Dubravka, who has served as his first-choice keeper since coming on for Pope during the United game.

The 34 year old has started every match for Newcastle since the 1-0 win over United and is expected to be between the sticks again during tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea.