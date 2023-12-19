Man United tell fans not to expect busy January transfer window due to Financial Fair play limitations



Manchester United have informed their fans to manage their expectations in the transfer market with the winter window fast approaching.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed Fabrizio Romano’s comments that United could dip into the market in an attempt to strengthen the squad for Erik ten Hag.

The Italian journalist revealed that the Red Devils are prioritising the signing of a centre-back, a forward and then a possible loan acquisition if funds allow.

However, according to United’s Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche who spoke at a Fan Forum, the club is unlikely to be very active in January.

Roche blamed the situation on Financial Fair Play restrictions that are limiting just how much can be spent on new players.

“We are not expecting it [the January transfer window] to be particularly busy. There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like.”

“However, we have always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows.”

“We have seen this season that Financial Fair Play rules have real teeth, so we have to be very careful to ensure we remain compliant, and we will. That means being really disciplined on spending going forward, with a balance between incomings and outgoings.”

Roche opened up on United’s struggles this season in terms of performances on the pitch.

She remarked that Ten Hag and his players are disappointed with how the campaign has unfolded so far and are sparing no effort in making things right.

United also gave an update on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent partial investment into the Old Trafford outfit.

Interim CEO Patrick Stewart branded the deal a “complicated process” and admitted that he was aware supporters remain frustrated by the period of time it’s taking to make an official announcement.

Stewart explained that at the moment, there is still no outcome but promised that the relevant people are working hard to bring the process to a conclusion.

