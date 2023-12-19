Manchester United considering shock move for Mauro Icardi in January



Manchester United are reportedly “weighing up” a loan deal for Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi in January.

Steve Kay (FootballTransfers) contends Old Trafford officials have been instructed by Erik ten Hag to “urgently” pursue a centre-forward in the winter window, due to United’s “lack of proficiency in front of goal.”

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score a goal in the Premier League, despite ranking joint-first for goals in the Champions League. Similarly, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have combined for just three goals in the league.

Only five teams in the division have scored less than Ten Hag’s side, who currently sit seventh in the league with a negative goal difference.

As such, Key believes United are prioritising bringing in a player “who can be a sure-fire of goals.”

Such an option would, naturally, be an expensive one. A consistent source of goals is the ultimate premium in football, and the prospect of being able to secure such a source in January will be dependent upon coughing up the coppers.

However, United will likely be facing financial constraints in the winter window, with the club “close…to the limit” of Financial Fair Play regulations.

As explained in greater detail here, United will be forced to “rely on loan signings.” This is exactly the type of deal Key contends Old Trafford officials are pursuing for Icardi.

A purchase clause is likely to be included should a loan move be agreed, though it appears unlikely this would be a mandatory option.

The report indicates Icardi himself is open to such an opportunity with the Argentine believed to be “seeking new challenges.”

Icardi has scored seventeen goals and provided six assists in twenty-five games for Galatasaray this season, including five in the Champions League. A few of these European goals were even key in seeing United eliminated from the competition themselves, having shared Group A with the Turkish side.

At only thirty years of age, Icardi is still in both his physical and competitive prime and may be reinvigorated by the prospect of a last opportunity to play at a big club. It remains a desperate move, but one borne from some semblance of logic.

