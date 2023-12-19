Manchester United plan to beat Europe’s elites by grabbing Javi Guerra in January



With the January transfer window fast approaching, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would like reinforcements all over the pitch to salvage the season.

The club have already exited Europe and have lost as many games as they have won this term, with the midfield proving to be a huge issue.

The Peoples Person has already reported that the Dutchman would like three players including a midfielder and the current imbalance at the centre of the park is proof that recruitment is necessary.

The manager’s insistence of trying to win the ball back higher up the pitch has seen a midfield imbalance with all three midfielders leaving huge gaps for the opposition to counter.

Midfield imbalance

Casemiro struggled at the base of the trio, unlike in his first season when he proved to be a revelation.

His poor form has seen him get linked with a January exit with Paris Saint-Germain, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal eyeing a move for the Brazilian.

Christian Eriksen, who has just re-joined practice, remains the best passer of the ball at the club but his legs have completely gone and he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well.

United have already decided to send Donny van de Beek out on loan while academy graduates Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore have also been linked with temporary exits.

United need a long-term answer and Spanish outlet El Nacional have claimed that the Red Devils are looking at Valencia’s superstar-in-the-making Javi Guerra.

The Spaniard had made 10 appearances with six coming from the start last season but has become a regular for Los Ches this term.

The 20-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions and has netted three times and assisted once, while playing as the defensive midfielder and as the No 8.

Real Madrid have been hugely impressed with the Spain U21 international but the report states that Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, SSC Napoli, Atlético de Madrid and Barçelona are also monitoring proceedings.

Interest from the Premier League is also growing with Aston Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also thinking about the young star.

Javi Guerra race heating up

His release clause of only €40 million makes him an attractive proposition for all the elite clubs but the 20-time English league champions want to sign him in January to end the race.

“In Mestalla, they will not be able to fight to retain their pearls, due to the little budget they have, and Guerra is a clear candidate to pack his bags, using the termination clause of 40 million euros that exists.

“Manchester United consider Guerra a priority. United hopes to solve its problems in January by making several stellar additions.

And one of the names that most convinces Erik Ten Hag is Guerra. Problems for Madrid, and especially for Valencia.”

Whether United can afford Guerra in January remains to be seen. But such a profile is what the club should hope to attain going forward instead of signing mercenaries for big money.