Manchester United serve up “dog food” on and off the pitch

Despite a positive result on Sunday, Manchester United have hardly been having the best of times on the pitch.

Increasingly, things seem to be going wrong off it too.

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) has related a story of a fan who shared his nightmarish meal experience at the club.

Against Bayern Munich in a do-or-die Champions League game, the Old Trafford side put in a timid display and were subsequently dumped out of the tournament by the German giants.

One fan would have been hoping that his £450 VIP experience at said game would soften the blow. It didn’t.

After deciding to treat himself after a tough year, the fan “hit out at the ‘disgraceful’ meal he received as part of their premium hospitality package”. But he was disappointed to be served food he described as looking like ‘dog meat on microwave curry'”.

This is unforgivable when you consider Manchester is famed for its “curry mile”. It is said, “famous throughout the UK for its fantastic wealth of Indian restaurants, Manchester’s Curry Mile has the largest concentration of Asian restaurants in the UK including Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi”.

The man commented that the experience was “very very poor and unacceptable”, adding he “came home feeling worse”.

The disappointed fan also bemoaned the experience further by adding, “it was a disgrace to be fair. Not at all what I was expecting. For a premium price and a once in a lifetime experience it’s very very poor and unacceptable.”

The club claim that the “Evolution Suite experience” promises a “three course a-la-carte meal” and boasts that “the atmosphere is matched beautifully by the standards of service, food and wine on offer”.

The aggrieved supporter was at least able to enjoy an unlimited supply of alcohol and said he had “‘a good few drinks'” to soften the blow.

The club have declined to comment on the issue.

This is also not the first time the club has been in hot water over hospitality issues. Manchester United embarrassingly appeared to give guests food poisoning by serving raw chicken at an event.

In addition, the dilapidation of Old Trafford has extended well beyond the leaking roof, with substandard hospitality arrangements and poor food preparation conditions such as dirty light sockets and filthy kitchens.

It seems the club has been trying to outdo itself for pathetic showings both on and off the pitch this campaign. It is yet another sad reminder of the rot that the Glazer family has allowed to set in and the huge clean up job INEOS face when they finally get the keys.