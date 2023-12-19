Manchester United Women Supporters Club’s Christmas appeal

Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club (MUWSC) have enlisted the help of goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel for their Christmas appeal.

Each year the Supporters Club, which celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year, raises money for a nominated charity throughout December.

This year all funds raised will go to I AM – Celebrating Autism in Greater Manchester.

It comes after Safia Middleton-Patel was diagnosed with Autism earlier this year.

In an email sent to members the supporters club said: “For our Christmas fundraiser this year, we’ve decided to do things a little differently.”

They continued: “You may have seen that one of the team’s goalkeepers, Safia Middleton-Patel, was recently diagnosed with Autism. As a result of this, we asked Saf to nominate a charity that means something to her.

“Saf has chosen ‘I AM – Celebrating Autism in Greater Manchester’ as the charity.”

They also shared a message Middleton-Patel had recorded for the appeal.

The fundraising link can be found here.

Last year, the supporters club raised £410 for the MU Foundation and are well on their way to matching that this year with the current total standing at £384.

Supporters can donate up until the 5th January.