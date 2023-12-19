Home » Manchester United Women Supporters Club’s Christmas appeal

Manchester United Women Supporters Club's Christmas appeal

by Zoe Hodges
written by Zoe Hodges

Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club (MUWSC) have enlisted the help of goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel for their Christmas appeal.

Each year the Supporters Club, which celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year, raises money for a nominated charity throughout December.

This year all funds raised will go to I AM – Celebrating Autism in Greater Manchester.

It comes after Safia Middleton-Patel was diagnosed with Autism earlier this year.

In an email sent to members the supporters club said: “For our Christmas fundraiser this year, we’ve decided to do things a little differently.”

They continued: “You may have seen that one of the team’s goalkeepers, Safia Middleton-Patel, was recently diagnosed with Autism. As a result of this, we asked Saf to nominate a charity that means something to her.

“Saf has chosen ‘I AM – Celebrating Autism in Greater Manchester’ as the charity.”

They also shared a message Middleton-Patel had recorded for the appeal.

The fundraising link can be found here.

Last year, the supporters club raised £410 for the MU Foundation and are well on their way to matching that this year with the current total standing at £384.

Supporters can donate up until the 5th January.

