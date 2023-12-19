Mary Earps crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Manchester United’s Mary Earps has been crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year as the programme celebrates 70 years.

Earps was nominated alongside cricketer Stuart Broad, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, wheelchair tennis player Alex Hewett, jockey Frankie Detorri and golfer Rory McIlroy.

The result means Earps is the second female footballer to win the award after fellow England Lioness, Beth Mead, won the award last year.

Earps helped England to the final of the World Cup this year and saved a penalty against Spain in that game.

The 30-year-old picked up the Golden Glove for keeping the most clean sheets in the WSL last season, with a record 14 clean sheets.

She also helped United secure a Champions League spot for the first time ever and helped them to reach the FA Cup final.

Earps would then collect the Golden Glove at the Wolrd Cup as well in Summer.

After taking on sporting giants Nike, as they originally refused to sell replicas of her goalkeeper’s shirt and that of a number of other countries, Earps became even more of a role model to her fans.

In her acceptance speech, despite appearing overwhelmed, she thanked her England and United teammates, some of whom, like Katie Zelem, were in the audience.

She also thanked her United goalkeeping coach Ian Willcock who was there to support her on the night.

It tops off what has been an amazing year for the shot-stopper.