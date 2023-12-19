Mason Greenwood continues sterling form in Getafe’s shock draw away to Atletico Madrid



As Manchester United stumble from one insipid attacking display to another, Mason Greenwood continues to impress at Getafe.

With three goals and four assists in 13 league appearances, the forward is well and truly back in form.

His attacking displays have catapulted Getafe to 8th place in the league, just four points off European places.

He continued his sterling form with another world-class display, this time away to elite team Atletico Madrid.

Getafe earned an improbable point in a thrilling 3-3 draw, helped by Borja Mayoral’s brace.

However, it was Mason Greenwood who was at the centre of every attacking move as he proved too good to handle for the famed Diego Simeone defence.

Greenwood had 82 touches of the ball as every attacking sequence had his footprint for Getafe.

With three key passes and four successful dribbles, Greenwood was a menace for the Atletico defence as he repeatedly surged infield after beating his man and scrambling the defence.

He took five shots at goal, two of which found their target, including a rasping drive from outside the area which had Jan Oblak parrying it away with strong hands. (Stats courtesy of sofascore)

Although he ended the game without a goal or an assist, it wasn’t for a lack of effort on his end.

Getafe completely bossed the game, finishing with 29 shots in total, but managed only three goals.

Greenwood, meanwhile, would be extremely happy with his performance as he continues his return to form.

Club like Real Madrid and Barcelona have already reportedly registered their interest in the player and United’s gamble of sending him on loan to rehabilitate his value looks to be working.