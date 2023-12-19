Paul Scholes tells Rasmus Hojlund exactly what to do to open his Premier League goalscoring account



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Rasmus Hojlund to focus on his finishing if he is to finally break his duck in the Premier League.

Hojlund’s long wait for a first goal in England’s top flight is set to continue after he failed to find the back of the net against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Dane arguably had the best chance of the match when Scott McTominay put him through, but unfortunately, he couldn’t beat Alisson.

The Liverpool goalkeeper made himself big and blocked Hojlund’s shot from close range. The match would go on to end in a goalless draw.

Despite scoring five goals in the Champions League before United’s elimination from the Championship, Hojlund has not enjoyed his time as much in the Premier League.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via The Manchester Evening News), Scholes gave his verdict on Hojlund’s struggles.

The ex-midfielder said, “I thought they [United] did well and stood up to everything Liverpool threw at them. I thought during the game they were very comfortable. Liverpool had some half-chances but nothing really clear cut and they could have nicked that game in the end. Hojlund had the best chance of the game and didn’t score it.”

“We know he hasn’t got a Premier League goal yet and he needs to tidy up that finishing side of his game. The concentration needs to be there whether you’re a goalkeeper, centre-half or centre-forward because they are key moments.”

“They can change his career at Manchester United so far, scoring a winning goal at Anfield, it’s a big thing to do. So I think he’ll be a little disappointed with his all round performance but as far as character was shown today, very pleased with it.”

“You have to be because they have got a lot of players missing. I felt throughout the game they were very comfortable.”

Scholes praised just how United dug in to frustrate Liverpool and ensure they snatched a crucial draw.

The 11-time Premier League winner complimented Ten Hag’s decision to compromise his football philosophy to prioritise defensive solidity above being attacking-minded.

Scholes expressed confidence that the Red Devils can finally kick on and get their campaign back on track.

