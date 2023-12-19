Preston North End interested in loan move for Dan Gore



Manchester United’s fourth-place finish in the Champions League group stages meant Erik ten Hag’s side exited Europe altogether even before Christmas.

It has not only taken a toll on the financial side of things, but the lack of matches going forward means the club will need to cut loose players from their bloated squad.

United already lost in the Carabao Cup and now have only the Premier League and FA Cup to play in. On top of that, injured players are set to return to the first team during the festive period.

Midfielders returning from injury

Christian Eriksen was already spotted in training, and so was Casemiro. Mason Mount is also scheduled to be back soon. The midfield looks to be returning to full health.

That has meant the club have decided to loan out Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt with a medical taking place on Tuesday. And more departures could be on the anvil.

The Peoples Person had recently written about the prospect of academy stars who were in and around the first team leaving on temporary deals during the winter transfer window.

And it seems that news is coming true with academy starlet Dan Gore linked with a loan exit in January as per The Manchester Evening News.

He had made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace, becoming the 247th academy star to debut for the club.

However, following Kobbie Mainoo’s stunning breakthrough, there is not too much scope for the 19-year-old in the first team with chances set to be few and far between.

“United are expected to allow some youngsters to head out on loan in January to fuel their development. United’s fixture schedule will also be drastically reduced in the New Year as they are out of the League Cup and European competition.

Loan interest for Gore’s services

“Preston North End have expressed interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore on loan next month.”

Preston are eighth in the Championship currently and are six points off a play-off place. Last season, United had sent Alvaro Fernandez to Deepdale for the entire season with the full-back winning the Young Player of the Year award.

Gore has the fire in his belly and the technical ability required to shine in the competitive second division and it would be a great step for his development.

The England U20 international could use this temporary spell to break into Ten Hag’s plans moving forward. He certainly has the skill set to become a future United star having made the matchday squad nine times this term.