RB Leipzig facing multiple obstacles in potential Jadon Sancho deal



A severely weakened Manchester United produced a gritty display as they held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping his team can take heart from this display and now begin to build some momentum going forward.

The Red Devils have already exited Europe and have lost as many games as they have won. United are struggling both defensively and offensively and need help in the January market.

Selling Sancho is proving difficult

The Peoples Person already reported about the manager wanting at least three more players but due to FFP concerns, the club must focus on outgoings before any incomings can take place.

So far, Donny van de Beek is scheduled to leave the club but that is a loan deal with only an option to buy where the club will still need to pay a large portion of his wages.

At this stage, permanent exits are needed and one player the manager is desperate to shift during the winter transfer window is banished winger Jadon Sancho.

Juventus and Barcelona have already been ruled out while Borussia Dortmund also will not be able to afford their former star.

Recently, links with fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig emerged and according to Bild (via Sport Witness), a lot of obstacles need to be removed first for the deal to succeed.

The “maximum possible” that the Bundesliga side can offer is a “loan with an option to buy” whereas the English giants “probably want €60m” for the former Manchester City academy graduate.

Lot of complications for Leipzig to overcome

The structure of a potential deal aside, the Englishman’s wages would be another major impediment. Sancho roughly earns €20 million in a year while Leipzig’s top earner Timo Werner gets around €10 million per year.

Leipzig are open to moving on Werner on a loan to help improve their wage situation but it will still require major compromises from United’s end.

The England international is said to be “unwilling to compromise on” his wages, and that might inevitably require the club to pay a large portion of his wages.

United know how difficult it will be to sell a player who has been exiled and has not played for some time. The Bundesliga team are thus hoping for favourable terms like with Van de Beek’s case.

Sancho’s value is decreasing by the day and United will either need to agree to a small fee or pay his wages during a loan where they will hope the player can succeed to increase his market value again.