Sergio Aguero says Manchester United are “one of the biggest threats” to Man City’s title hopes



Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has claimed that Manchester United cannot be discounted as they can make a surprise charge for the Premier League title.

United were left in seventh position in the Premier League standings after their recent 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Red Devils are six points below fourth-placed Manchester City and 11 points adrift of table leaders Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag’s men have had a poor season by the club’s usual high standards. The club was eliminated from the Champions League and Europe altogether after their defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

In the league, United have suffered seven losses and drawn one of their 17 matches so far.

However, according to Aguero, the 20-time English champions are firmly in the title race despite not winning it since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The Argentine said, “You can never sleep on Man United at this stage of the season. They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title.”

Peculiarly, Aguero snubbed Arsenal and Liverpool as potential challengers to Man City.

He instead pointed out Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur as candidates who could outdo Pep Guardiola.

“I also think Tottenham are title contenders, who have improved a lot under Ange Postecoglou.”

Aguero added, “Even despite their ups and downs, Newcastle are also in with a chance of the title as they always put up a fight.”

For United, all attention is now on their upcoming away clash against West Ham on Saturday.

The Hammers will be heading into the fixture full of confidence after their fantastic 3-0 win vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend.

